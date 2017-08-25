All India Journalist Coordination Committee formed

Nashik: All India Journalist Coordination Committee ( AIJCC) was formed on Independence Say. Satish Rupvate was elected as chairman, while Bhai Sonar was elected as general secretary. Kumar Kadlag was elected as working president. The meeting was held at Government Rest house. Various journalists associations participated in it and elected above officials unanimously. Solving basic issues of journalist associations and bringing all journalists under one roof is the basic objective of AIJCC.

The executive body is as follows: Vice Chairman – Datta Jadhav, Finance secretary – Sandesh Kedare , Coordinator – Ram Khurdal, PRO – Jyoti Gosavi. Yogesh Kamble from Vidarbha, Rural District Journalist Forum – Rajendra Patil, Gajanan Patil representing Western Maharashtra, Bibishan Patil from Akluj, Prashant Badhe from Mumbai and journalists from various other places and Nashik attented the meeting.