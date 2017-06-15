‘Indexpo’ in the city from June 16 to 18

Nashik : Indore Infoline Pvt. Ltd has organised an industrial expo ‘Indexpo’ at Thakkar’s Dome, ABB Circle, Nashik from June 16 to 18, informed managing director Rajkumar Agrawal in a media briefing yesterday. It has organised such expos earlier in principal cities in Maharashtra like Nagpur and Aurangabad, and out of Maharashtra at Raipur, Indore, Hyderabad and Jamshedpur regularly for the last 10 years.

Informing more about the expo, Agrawal stated that such expos help in exchange of business related information and business growth. Nashik is emerging as a leading industrial city.

Many trade opportunities are available here. Renowned companies like BDS Germany, Greaves Cotton, MB Tech, Bajaj Steel, CRI Pump, Incise India, Epson India, Lava Lubes, Megatech and SP Cranes are taking part in the expo. Nashikites can be benefitted by industrial automation, machine tools, bearing, switchgear, gears and pump, welding instruments, pharma machineries, power tools, cutting tools, construction related instruments etc. through participation of more than 100 companies.

Businessmen can visit the expo from 11 am to 2 pm, whereas common public can visit it from 4 pm to 6 pm. The entry for the expo is free and will definitely be useful for growth of business here.