Incessant rains continue in the district

Nashik: The incessant rains continued to lash the district on the second consecutive day, yesterday. Godavari and Darna rivers are flowing with full force as water was discharged from Gangapur and Darna dams. Though water discharge from Gangapur dam was reduced later, the Godavari flood situation remained the same. People in large numbers gathered to witness the flood situation. 778 mm of rain was recorded in the district in 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Monday, while 82.02 mm rainfall was recorded from 8 am to 5 pm, yesterday. Rain, however, took rest in Trimbakeshwar taluka which received the highest rainfall on Sunday.

Though incessant rains continued since morning, it took rest for some time in the afternoon. Citizens sighted the sun in the evening. Though district is receiving good rainfall, some talukas are still waiting for good rain. The highest 119 mm rainfall was recorded at Trimbakeshwar till Monday morning. Devotees who arrived to take darshan of Lord Shiv faced inconvenience. Water was seen everywhere in the town.

Though intensity of the rain reduced yesterday, water was being discharged from Gangapur dam. It was reduced to 3,000 cusecs from Sunday’s 6,000 cusecs. Around 8,000 cusecs of water was flowing below Holkar bridge in the afternoon. Considering increase in water level, alert was sounded to the residents residing in downstream areas.

As many as 3383 cusecs of water was discharged from Darna dam in Igatpuri. 98 mm rainfall was recorded in last 24 hours in this area. Nandgaon taluka recorded 96 mm rainfall, while Surgana received 93 mm rainfall. Peth taluka witnessed 67 mm rainfall, whereas Sinnar recorded 52 mm rainfall. 57 mm rainfall was recorded at Yeola and Dindori received 37 mm rainfall. Nashik witnessed 31 mm rainfall, while Deola received 27 mm rainfall. Kalvan and Malegaon recorded 22 mm rainfall each.

Chandwad recorded 17.06 mm rainfall, while Niphad witnessed 13.02 mm rainfall. However, percentage of rain is less at Malegaon, Chandwad, Deola, Baglan, Niphad and Sinnar talukas. These talukas have received 244-437 mm rainfall so far.