‘Those imposed emergency are speaking about intolerance’

Nashik : Prime Minister of Congress party Indira Gandhi had imposed emergency in country without any discussions, summons and filing of chargesheet in court and had put 1.40 lakh citizens into jail. Had this not intolerance? Congress is still not ready to aplogize to country for this. These people are now speaking about intolerance, stated national BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy, yesterday.

He was speaking while delivering his lecture on the subject ‘Intolerance: Truth or illusion’, jointly organised by Hindustan publication and Shankaracharya Nyas at Shankarcharya Krutkoti hall on Gangapur Road.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, president of Hindustan publication Ramesh Patange, trustee Ramesh Gaidhani and president of Shankarcharya Nyas Dr. Ashish Kulkarni were present on dais.

Bharatratna award was not given to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who had brought 500 states out of total 600 states together to unite India after British had given independence to India, but Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had taken Bharatratna award for himself in 1954, said Dr. Swamy.

Congress had always given inferior treatment to Patel, while a work was done to defeat Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who had written Constitution of India in Lok Sabha election. Had this not intolerance? These people are now speaking about intolerance. Nathuram Godse in his statement had stated that he had fired two bullets on Mahatma Gandhi, while in police investigation it was mentioned that 4 bullets were fired. As per public prosecutor three bullets were fired, but post-mortem of Gandhi was not conducted. There was also no ballistic report about firing. Gandhi was alive for 40 minutes after the firing. Why he was not taken to hospital, asked Dr. Swami and alleged that Nehru was largely benefitted by Gandhi’s killing.

A situation is being created to show that there is increase in intolerance after BJP came to power in country. Those who are returning their awards in recent period are bogus. Students were put into jail for whatever happened in Jawaharlal Nehru university, BJP is first government which dared to hold discussions on triple talaq issue. Steps will be taken to free Muslim women, he said.

“A false history was written during regime of British and it should be changed. We are working to bring Hindus together. We are also taking minorities along. Some people are involved in communalism and regional disputes and are stated that there is intolerance. It is proved that DNA of all people in country is same, Dr. Swami informed.

Earlier, Dr. Swami was felicitated by Mayor Ranjana Bhansi on behalf of Nashikites. Dr. Swami felicitated Dr. Zumbar Hiraman Bhandure who was in jail for 18 months during emergency period as representational gesture. Dr. Ashish Kulkarni proposed the vote of thanks.