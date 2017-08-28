IMD warns of heavy rainfall in the district

Nashik : The intensity of rains has increased in the district once again after arrival of lord Ganesh. Most parts of the district and Nashik city area recieved incessant rainfall on third consecutive day yesterday. Western belt of the district is receiving rainfall since last two days. As a result, water discharge from Gangapur and Darna dams has been started again. India Meteorological Department, Mumbai has warned of a heavy rainfall in central Maharashtra in next 72 hours.

Most talukas in the district are receiving incessant rain since last 3-4 days. Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Dindori, Nashik, Peth and Surgana talukas are receiving incessant rainfall. Water level in the dams in western belt is increasing with this.

The irrigation department has started to water discharge from Gangapur and Darna dams once again. Eastern parts of the district are also receiving light drizzle. Decoration works of Ganesh Mandals in the city have stalled due to this.

Nashik city area was receiving rainfall since morning. Normal routine was disrupted. 18.4 mm rainfall was recorded in the city.