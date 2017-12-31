IMA Nashik receives IMA National Award

Nashik : Nashik Indian Medical Association branch won the prestigious IMA National Award for community services it done in the year 2016-2017 under the leadership of IMA president Dr. Anirudha Bhandarkar and secretary Dr. Prashant Deore, during NATCON 17 national conference of IMA held in Mumbai recently.

This is first time in history that IMA Nashik branch won this Award. IMA Nashik done various activities like water project in which IMA adopted 3 villages – Shivkandi, Khotarepada and Fanaspada. It constructed pipeline and water tank to resolve water problem of villagers along with organisation of health camps and donation of books to the students.

Dr. Pankaj Bhadane, Dr. Samir Chandratre and other team members worked hard for this. IMA Nashik also conducted another project ‘Tejaswini project’ for grooming of girl-students in government school and tribal region wherein school uniforms donated to the poor girls. Dr. Rajashree Patil, Dr. Prajakta Lele and women’s wing team took hard efforts for this.

IMA Nashik also organised health camps in slum areas which were affected by floods. It also participated in mega health camp organised by District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan. Multiple Public Awareness programmes were undertaken for common public with organisation of free diagnostic camps and lectures. Dr. Nilesh Nikam, Dr. Avesh Palod, Dr. Chitalkar, Dr Samir Pawar, Dr. Hemant Sonanis, Dr. Rahul Bhamre and other team members supported and took sincere efforts for this

Meanwhile the National Award was received by IMA president Dr. Anirudha Bhandarkar, secretary Dr. Prashant Deore from national president Dr. K K Agrawal, national president elect Dr. Ravi Wankhedkar and secretary Dr. R N Tandon.