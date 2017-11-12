Illicit liquor stock worth Rs 3.5 lakh seized

Nashik: The local crime branch raided an Indigo car involved in transport of illicit liquor at Pimpalgaon Baswant and seized liquor stock worth Rs 3.5 lakh and car, amounting to total Rs. 5.40 lakh.

The name of the arrested driver is Sandip Sukdev Pekhale (38, resident of Dagunananagar, Pimpalgaon Baswant). SP Sanjay Darade has issued orders to all police stations to take action against illicit liquor trade in the district.

While patrolling in Pimpalgaon Baswant area, police inspector of local crime branch Ashok Karpe and his squad received input that some suspects carrying illicit liquor stock in Indigo car to Nashik. The squad later laid a trap opposite Gaikhe petrol pump in Pimpalgaon Baswant shivar. After a white-coloured Indigo car (MH 15 BN 7160) reached there, they stopped it. During checking the car they found 2369 bottles of foreign liquor worth Rs 3.40 lakh in it. They took car drive Sandip Pekhale into their custody.

A case under the Bombay Prohibition Act has been registered against suspect Pekhale. Police havildar Kailas Deshmukh, Munir Saiyyad, Vishnu Jundre and Sanjay Patil took the action under guidance of police inspector Ashok Karpe.