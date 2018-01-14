Illicit liquor stock seized

Nashik: The state excise department raided two vehicles carrying illicit liquor stock and seized stock worth Rs. 14 lakh. The action was taken on Chandwad-Lasalgaon road and Amboli Phata (tal. Trimbakeshwar).

SP Charansingh Rajput got a specific input that illicit liquor was carrying through vehicle on Chandwad-Lasalgaon Road. Accordingly, a trap was laid and seized a liquor stock from Toyota Innova. Suryabhan Jagtap has been arrested in connection with this.

Another action was taken at Amboli Phata (tal. Trimbakeshwar). The boundary area was sealed here and foreign liquor stock worth Rs. 2.10 lakh was seized from Maruti Wagon R car. Driver Govind Bhor (resident of Nashik) has been arrested in connection with this.