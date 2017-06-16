HSC, ICSE toppers felicitated at FA

Nashik : Fravashi traversed yet one more successful year of 100% results in Std X ICSE Board and HSC board examinations 2016-17.

The celebration included the felicitation of all the school as well as junior college toppers. A ceremony was held in honour of the bright students, who made the institution proud. The ICSE school topper is Soham Pincha. The HSC topper of the science stream is Raghav Potdar and topper in the commerce stream is Litika Rajpal.

Both the HSC toppers shared their feelings and expressed their deep gratitude for the support they received from the teachers and the management.

Namrata Jagwani and Raghav Potdar got the scholarship from the Maharashtra State Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, under the inspire scheme.

The chairman of Fravashi Academy Ratan Luth and Sharvari Luth congratulated the students for their consistent hard word.

The chairman emphasised the importance of ‘time management and goal setting’ in life through his inspiring speech.