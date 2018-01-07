Hotels on terrace in the city to be demolished

Nashik : No permission is given to any hotels on terrace or basement in city and a letter to take action against them has been issued to the town planning and construction department. Town planning department has started to survey such hotels and report about it will be tabled to the Municipal Commissioner on Monday. Next action will be taken thereafter, it was made it clear in NMC standing committee meeting, yesterday. The Municipal Commissioner hinted to take action against unauthorised hotels soon.

14 including 11 girls had succumbed to death in deadly fire at the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai. Following this incident, there is question mark over permission to the hotels on terrace and in basement.

Citing example of fire to pub at Mumbai, member Jagdish Patil demanded to provide information about the action against such unauthorised hotels in the city. Fire brigade chief Anil Mahajan informed that permission was not given to any hotel on terrace or in basement. He also informed that a letter asking to take action against such hotels has been issued to the town planning and construction department. Executive engineer of town planning department P B Chavan informed that survey of such hotels in the city is being conducted since last three days and report about this will be tabled to the Municipal Commissioner on Monday, he made it clear.

D G Suryawanshi suggested to provide facilities to warkaries who will head to Trimbakeshwar to attend saint Nivruttinath Maharaj fair, to be started from January 11. Pravin Tidme demanded to provide fund for drainage line construction. A proposal of Rs. 90 crore will be prepared for the drainage line construction and will be sent to the government. A proposal of Rs. 20 crore will also be prepared for drainage line in MIDC area, informed the Municipal Commissioner.