HIV affected celebrate Christmas

Satpur : HIV affected children and parents celebrate Christmas. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Yash Foundation jointly organised a programme for HIV affected children and parents to celebrate Christmas and New Year at Mahindra Hariyali, Satpur.

The HIV affected children welcomed the New Year and displayed their various talents. They were gifted blankets. Officials donned the role of Santa Claus and gave chocolates and other various gifts to children.

While expressing his views Namdev Yelmame extended New Year greetings to all the children and parents. Ravindra Patil reviewed rehabilitation work by Yash Foundation in brief and extended his greetings to the children for New Year. More than 250 children and parents from the district took part in the programme. Officer in Mahindra and Mahindra company Kamalakar Dhongde and Yash Foundation president Ravindra Patil were present for the programme.