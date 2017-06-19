‘Help desk’ started for online admission of std XI

Nashik : Currently, all students are busy in admission process. As a result, rush of students is seen at all colleges in the city. All admission process is online and students and parents have to face many difficulties during admission. Student development board from HPT and RYK college has taken initiative for to reduce burden on college administration and to inform students and parents about admission process. ‘Help desk’ project has been started in the college to provide information about admission process to the students and parents.

Admissions for std XI will be conducted this year through centralised process. First phase of admission has been started in colleges in Nashik and Deolali area. Online admissions are being filled up now. Students and parents have difficulties and doubts during the admission process. The ‘help desk’ project is being conducted to remove these difficulties, to give proper information and guidance about the admission process to every student and parent.

This project has been started by the student development board in HPT arts and RYK science college since June 7. Information about colleges in the city, information about admission process, guidance about online admission form, facultywise fee, information about documents require for admission, information about self attestation, seats in granted and non-granted colleges, zonewise centre for admissions to std XI is giving to the students and parents.

Class representatives of the project are giving information to the students about admissions to std XI and FY to TY students through the ‘help desk’ project. Sampada Kamble, Krutika Mahashabde, Aishwarya Shahane, Rakesh Patil and Chaitnya Joshi are organising this project under guidance of Principal V N Suryawanshi, Vice Principal Rupan Singh, Dr. S R Khandelwal, student development officer Dr. Vijaykumar Wavle and student representative Saurabh Bendale.