Heavy rains lash the district

Nashik : Rains returned to the district again from Saturday night after a rest for fortnight. 285 mm rainfall was recorded from 8 am to 5 pm yesterday. Godavari was flooded again following water discharge from Gangapur and Darna dams. As a result, smaller temples on Godavari ghat submerged. Highest 91 mm rainfall was recorded at Trimbakeshwar.

Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri and Niphad talukas witnessed heavy rainfall in last 24 hours. Sinnar, Dindori, Chandwad and Yeola talukas are receiving light rains.

As intensity of rain has continued in Trimbakeshwar taluka, water stock in Gautami, Kashyapi, Alandi and Gangapur dam has increased. As a result, water has been discharging from the Gangapur dam. The water discharge was started since 11 am. Initially, 1,000 cusecs of water was discharged. Thereafter, 2,000 cusecs of water was released after two hours, whereas 4680 cusecs of water was discharged at 2 pm. 6402 cusecs of water was discharging from Gangapur dam after 6 pm. 6297 cusecs of water was flowing below Holkar bridge. An alert has been sounded to the residents residing in downstream area.

Dudhsagar waterfall near Someshwar temple was flowing with full force. 252.08 mm rainfall was recorded in 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Sunday. Nashik city recorded 15 mm rainfall, whereas 65 mm rainfall was recorded at Igatpuri. Trimbakeshwar received 62 mm rainfall.

76% water stock in dams

There is 76% water stock in 7 bigger and 17 medium, amounting to total 24 dams in the district. Gangapur dam group has 93% water stock, whereas Gangapur dam has 88% water stock, Kashyapi has 98% water stock. There is 96% water stock in Gautami Godavari dam, while Alandi dam has filled up to 100%. Palkhed dam group has 92% water stock, whereas Darna dam group has 83% water stock. Darna dam has 94% water stock, while Nandurmadhyameshwar dam has 96% water stock. Girna basin has 61% water stock. Alandi, Waghad, Waldevi, Haranbari, Kelzar and Mukne dams are overflowing.

Meanwhile, IMD predicted a heavy rainfall for next two days. A low-pressure belt has been formed in Bengal bay. As a result, weather is favourable for monsoon in central India. Heavy rains are expected in many parts of central Maharashtra due to this.

85% rainfall of the annual rainfall of the district was recorded so far. 13,020 mm rainfall was recorded in the district since June 1. On an average 27.08 rainfall was recorded in August.