Heavy rainfall lashes the district

Nashik: The monsoon arrived in Konkan as well as most parts of state on Saturday. After lashing Konkan, heavy rainfall in most parts of Mumbai has been started since morning yesterday. In addition, rain also arrived in most talukas of Nashik district. Everyone caught unawares after heavy rainfall started in Nashik city area in the afternoon. 26.6 mm rainfall has been recorded within two hours in the city area. Farmers in the district are relieved with arrival of the monsoon.

The monsoon arrived in Konkan and state two days late. With this citizens got huge relief from scorching summer heat. Pune weather department last Friday had predicted a heavy rainfall in Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra within two days. It had again on Saturday predicted the heavy rainfall in Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Mumbai in next 24 hours. It proved true.

Rainfall has been started in many parts of Mumbai since Sunday morning. After some areas in Nashik district witnessed rainfall on Saturday, heavy rainfall poured again yesterday.

The sky in the district was overcast since morning. The heavy rainfall started around 4 pm and it lashed Nashik city and its surrounding areas. Citizens were running helter and skelter to protect themselves from the rainfall. Rainwater was flowing down the streets within some minutes. Traffic in some areas was disrupted as rainwater was accumulated in low-lying areas. The intensity of the rainfall was reduced after half-an-hour, but light drizzle continued late in the night.

Dubere village in Sinnar taluka witnessed heavy rainfall around 3.45 pm. Some parts in Nashik taluka were receiving light rainfall till evening. Trimbakeshwar taluka as well some villages under it also witnessed the rainfall.