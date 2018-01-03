Health check up camp by Rotary held

Nashik: The health check up camp by Rotary Club of Nashik Midtown in Peth taluka received good response. Zilla Parishad member Bhaskar Gavit, town council chairperson of Peth taluka Latabai Satpute, deputy chairperson Manoj Dhonde, Panchayat Samiti member Vilas Albad, corporator Pratibha Patil, Jaykrishna Dave, Sarita Narang, K R Desai and Kamlesh Narang were present as chief guests.

Health of 700 patients was checked and free medicines were distributed. Those patients who will require further treatment will be treated at Nashik. All doctors of Panchavati medical association, Pushkar eye hospital’s Dr. Amit Dhande, Dr. Ravi Kiran, Dr. Vaishali Nikam, Mohan Kamdi and Dr. Nilesh Kumbhare provided their cooperation for the camp.