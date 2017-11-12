Gynaecologists have important role in creation of society: Zagade

Nashik : Gynaecologists who have an important role in creation of next generation should provide their guidance to parents for creation of next generation which will be physically and mentally tough, Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Zagade hopes, yesterday. He was speaking as chief guest during inauguration of ‘Dnyankumbh’ conference, being organised by The Nashik Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of India at Hotel Emerald Park.

He further said that role by gynaecologists is very important in giving birth to baby. They should also play an important role in curbing gender bias in sex ratio at birth. All medical professional have to face stress many times. They should remain always happy and do jogging and exercise regularly to live a stress free life, Zagade advised.

Earlier, traditional lamp was lighted to inaugurate the conference. Dr. Appasaheb Pawar, president of The Nashik Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of India Dr. Vikas Gorhe, secretary Anand Tambat, joint secretary Dr. Prashant Mahajan and treasurer Dr. Ravindra Shivde were present. While delivering his introductory speech, Dr. Gorhe said that this conference will definitely be useful to get information about change in treatment method and benefit of experiences of experts. Treatment method will definitely be improved with exchange of thoughts in the conference, he confided.

Seminars on various subjects will be held in this conference. Experts provided their guidance on effective treatment for various diseases during pregnancy, asthma, epilepsy, dengue and diabetes, maternal sepsis and fibroids on first day. Ramkrishna Mission’s Swami Satyashodhanand also provided his guidance on stress free medical profession for dealing with stress and burden in medical profession.

Presentation of thesis by new doctors and poster will take place today. Thereafter, the experts will deliberate on uterus related diseases and hysterectomy treatment for them and current treatment methods. Maternal deliveries following weight loss surgeries and treatment for them and blood related diseases during pregnancy will also be discussed.