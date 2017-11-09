Gunj foundation donates dialysis machine

Satpur: The dialysis machine donated by Gunj foundation to Swami Narayan dialysis centre on Adgaon Naka was dedicated into service of the people by industrialist Digvijay Kapadiya.

Kapadiya praised the work by the foundation and expressed his satifaction over its progress. The dialysis machine will be useful for hundreds of patients, he said.

Social activist from Mumbai Arvind Mamaniya, dialysis centre’s Chadda, president of Gunj foundation Jitendra Banka and secretary Shubhada Bora were present on dais.

Banka informed about the projects by the foundation and declared to give expenditure upto Rs. 2.5 lakh for maintainance of the dialysis machine for next year.

Rajasthani ladies circle’s Aruna Ladhha, Punjabi ladies circle’s Anupama Narang, Agrawal mahila mandal’s Sunita Ganeriwal, Jain social group’s Subhash Bhandari, Sharada Bhandari, Vijay Kothari, Sarla Patni, Women for Welfare’s Puja Vaishya, Avani Ware, Nashik district cricket association president Vinod Shah, Jeevan Rekha foundation’s Sagar Bonde, Rahul Shah, Rotary Club of Nashik’s Ajit Gupta and representatives of various social organisations were present.

Swami Narayan dialysis centre’s Ram Chadda informed about the centre and urged that patients should take benefit of the treatment which is available at nominal rates.

Rajesh Bora made the introductory speech. Gunj foundation’s vice chairperson Komal Kalantri, Dr. Dinesh Joshi, Manish Narang, Adv. Chaitanya Shah and others were present in large numbers.