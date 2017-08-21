Gunj Foundation distributes 50 cycles in Joshi high school

Satpur: Gunj Foundation has undertaken ‘cycle-recycle’ project for needy students in the district and cycles were distributed to 50 students studying in B V Joshi secondary school at Upnagar by Ashoka education foundation’s Astha Ashish Katariya, Gunj Foundation office bearers Sandip Goyal, Deepali Gupta and Sanjay Agrawal.

President of Vidya Prasarak Mandal N C Patil, vice president R N Ghuge, general secretary S B Vaidya and all office bearers of Gunj Foundation were present on dais.

Old cycles are collected from various people in society and they are given free to those needy students who have to walk far distance to reach school or have to refrain from education, informed project chief Rajesh Bora. Parents do not sell the cycles as their memories and emotions are attached to them. It is this project where happiness is provided to parents by giving these cycles to other needy children, informed Sanstha’s Deepali Gupta and added that efforts are being taken to encourage for providing help to various components of the society as well as to free children from various difficulties. Astha Katariya and Siddharth Shah expressed their views. There is an aim to distribute 500 cycles this year, informed project chief Rajesh Bora.

Sanstha’s Sanjay Agrawal, Shubhada Bora, Sanjay Goyal, Hariharan, Priya, Karuna, Tarun Gupta, Rahul Shah and Amar Kalantri handed over cycles to the children. Those who want to donate their cycles should contact Sanjay Agrawal, Akhil Rathi, Deepali Gupta and Shubhada Bora, urged Sandip Goyal. Teachers and students of Joshi school were present in large numbers.