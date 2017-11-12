Gun-totting security guards to maintain security at NMC

Nashik : A squad of gun-totting security guards of Maharashtra State Security Corporation (Mumbai) which will be appointed on experimental basis at NMC headquarter Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan and emergency service places arrived on Friday.

The standing committee had approved earlier a controversial proposal worth Rs. 1.43 crore regarding appointment of gun-totting security guards at NMC on October 17. It was later approved by the General Body Meeting.

While approving this proposal, standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde had decided to appoint gun-totting security guards at water supply centres and emergency places and a single guard near the cell of the Municipal Commissioner.

Maharashtra State Security Corporation Mumbai will appoint these security guards. The Corporation which is affiliated to state government had recently fired gun-totting security guards at Mumbai, security guards had called a strike against it. As a result, there was delay in appointment of gun-totting security guards at NMC.

As per proposal, NMC had sent concerned documents to Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Accordingly, the Corporation sent a squad of 22 gun-totting security guards to NMC. They furnished their information with NMC administration on Friday evening.

A single gun-totting security guard will be appointed near the cell of the Municipal Commissioner, while security guards without gun will be appointed near main entrance. As a result, identity card has been made mandatory for NMC employees. Citizens who come to Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan will get entry after inquiry and checking. In addition, corporators and their activists will get entry after checking. In effect, clashes are likely to be taken place with these security guards. Shiv Sena had opposed the appointment of these security guards.