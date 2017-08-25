GST training class at NIMA from Sunday

Satpur : Nashik Industries Manufacturers Association has organised GST training class at NIMA house, Satpur from Sunday (Aug 27) to September 3, between 9 am to 11.30 am. Dr. Shilpa Parkhi, CA Prasanna Pangam, CA Amit Palsule, CA Shekhar Parkhi and CMA Manjiri Patankar will provide their guidance in this class. Demonstration about important terms in GST act, classification, debit note, credit note, input tax credit, annual reports and tax payment and how to make accounting as per provisions in GST will be shown during the training class.

After completion of this training, certificates will be given to trainees. This course is successful for employees in accounting and tax sector, youths taking education, professionals and industrialists.

More and more people should register their names for this course, urged NIMA president Mangesh Patankar, vice president Uday Kharote, honorary general secretary Shrikant Bachhav and president of NIMA tax committee B A Gavhane.