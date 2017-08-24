GST is best tax system: Jalota

Satpur: The Goods and Services Tax has been prepared with great difficulty. As a result, there can be some glitches in implementation. As one tax system has been enforced in the country, this act will be beneficial for country, state and business sector, stated state commissioner (GST) Rajiv Jalota.

He was speaking at the conclusion of a seven-day ‘GST certification training’, organised by Tax Practitioners Association, Goods and Service Tax Practioners Association and All India Federation of Tax Practioners with initiative by Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

MACCIA president Santosh Mandlecha, additional commissioner (GST) Chitra Kulkarni, assistant commissioner H A Bhakre, chairman of AIFTP Chirag Parekh, MACCIA vice president Anil Lodha, president of tax sub-committee of MACCIA Satish Boob, Pranav Kapadiya, Pradnya Chandorkar, Jayprakash Girashe, Dr. Dhoke, office bearers and GST department officials were present.

Informing that it is impossible to make any change in GST system, Jalota stated that it is possible to take efforts to resolve difficulties in it. As candidates and examiners sit on one bench today, he urged that everyone should understand seriousness of this problem.

“Equal tax system is being enforced in Centre and state for first time. So, following the notification by Centre, that notification will be applied in state in three days. As there is no norm of this system in world, we have to establish new norms of this system and it should be considered how to bring easiness in this system by accepting these norms. Shortfalls and faults in it will come forward after it will be used by more and more people. Considering this everyone should use this system,” he urged.

Earlier, Santosh Mandlecha praised work efficiency of Nashik’s business sector and Nashik led state in highest payment of tax. Tax payers will continue this after implementation of GST too, he confided. State level trader conference will be organised in September, Mandlecha informed.