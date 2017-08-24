Govt step to control cost of imported implants for joint replacement surgery really laudable: Dr Deore

Nashik: “Nearly 1.50 lakh people in India get joint replacement surgery done every year. Success rate of the surgery is 98%. Earlier, cost of imported implant was from Rs. 75000 to Rs. 2.5 lakh. As a result, middle class patients felt it was out of their reach. Considering intensity of the disease, government has decided to control the prices of the imported implants. This is really laudable,” remarked joint replacement surgeon Dr Tushar Deore in a media briefing yesterday.

“More and more people suffering from knee pain will be benefitted by this. It is a golden opportunity for those who want to get joint replacement surgery done. High quality imported implants are now available with us at less than half the price compared to earlier and we can provide joint replacement surgery at Panacea hospital and Om hospital at very reasonable price,” he informed further.

“As per National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, price of all-poly joint will be Rs. 37,050, while the price of metalback joint will be Rs. 57,920. GST and cost of the cement required for surgery will be extra. Apart from the implant, there is additional charge for disposables, anaesthesia injections, medicines and stay in hospital for 2-3 days. We will provide facilities of international standard at Panacea and Om hospital at reasonable price,” Dr. Deore informed.