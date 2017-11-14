Girl-student dies in accident at Mahirawani

Satpur: A college going girl-student died on the spot after being hit by two-wheeler while crossing the road near Sandip Foundation college at Mahirawani. This tragic mishap took place yesterday.

A pulsar rider who was coming from wrong side hit Harshika Pradip Surve who was walking by the road along with her friends. As an impact of this, Harshika fell down at opposite side. As she came under rear wheel of MSRTC bus (MH 14 BT 2549) which was coming from Trimbakeshwar, she died on the spot.

Trimbakeshwar police filed a case of sudden death in connection with this and investigating further.

Despite demand to lay speed breakers here, administration is neglecting this. As a result, Harshika had to lose her life. Administration should lay speed breaker immediately and appoint police personnel during college time. If administration fails to take note of this, residents of Mahirawani will stage a rasta roko, warned Mahirawani gram panchayat member Ramesh Khandbahale after this mishap.