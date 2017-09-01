Ganeshotsav: Traffic on 18 routes in city diverted

Nashik: Only a few days of Ganeshotsav are left and people in large numbers are gathering to witness decorations set up by Ganesh mitra mandals. The city traffic branch has diverted traffic routes at 18 places to prevent traffic jams, while 7 routes have been shut for all types of vehicles. Alternative routes have been suggested for diverted routes and citizens should take note of the changes, urged DCP (traffic) Laxmikant Patil.

These changes will be applicable till Tuesday (Sept. 5). Barring police vehicles, ambulance, mortuary van and fire brigade vehicles, there is no entry for other vehicles. The changes will not be applicable for the residents residing along these routes, the traffic branch made it clear.

Changes in traffic routes are as follow: Route from Kitkat square heading to Shalimar square via Kalidas auditorium and Sumangal cloth shop will be shut for both side traffic. Vehicle owners will head to Shalimar square from Kitkat square via Khadkali signal. Ashok Stambh-Panchavati Karanja route via Ravivar Karanja will be closed for city buses and heavy vehicles heading to CBS and Panchavati. They will head to Nimani via Ashok Stambh, Ramwadi bridge, Makhmalabad Naka, Peth Naka signal and Dindori Naka.

Traffic heading to Nashik Road from Nimani will come to Sangli bank signal via Ravivar Karanja. The route from Sangli bank signal to Sarda Circle will be shut for all types of vehicles.

Vehicles heading to Nimani can come to Sarda Circle, but Shalimar-CBS route will be closed for traffic. Both sides of Ashok Stambh-Ravivar Karanja route have been declared as no parking zone. Route heading to Kitkat square or Shalimar via Kanherewadi from CBS will be shut for traffic.

Sardar Chowk-Shri Kalaram temple route will be closed for traffic. Malviya Chowk to Gajanan Chowk; Nag Chowk to Shivaji Chowk will be closed for traffic.

Nimani-Panchavati Karanja-Malegaon Stand-Ravivar Karanja route will be closed for heavy vehicles from 6 pm to 12 pm. These vehicles can head to Nashik, Nashik Road, Ambad, Satpur and other places via Panchavati Karanja-Katya Maruti Chowk-Santosh T-point-Kannamwar bridge-Dwarka Circle.