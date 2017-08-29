Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated at LWHIS

Nashik : The idol of lord Ganesh – The Vighnaharta, the lord of wisdom and prosperity was brought to Little Wonders International School with a lot of pomp and show and was worshipped with lot of devotion and dedication by everyone at school.

The prayer was performed and a drum squad was called to perform at school. The sound of the drum beats echoed and made the entire surrounding pious and pure. The entire atmosphere was that of undying faith, unending blessings, joy, peace, prosperity, good fortune, health and happiness.