‘The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams’

Nashik: “Happiness is not the absence of problems, it’s the ability to deal with them. You never change your life until you step out of your comfort zone; change begins at the end of your comfort zone.

Live the Life of Your Dreams: Be brave enough to live the life of your dreams according to your vision and purpose instead of the expectations and opinions of others. Swami Vivekanand’s thoughts are true inspiration even today,” thus expressed management guru and industrial kirtankar Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

Garudzep Pratishthan along with police welfare department had organized a special workshop on ‘Empowering Bharat through Swami Vivekanand’s thoughts’ for police officials at police commissionerate, Nashik. Hemant Medhe coordinated the programme.

Shyam More compered the workshop. Dr. Bhanose dressed up in Swami Vivekanand attire said that “Surround yourself with people who believe in your dreams, encourage your ideas, support your ambitions, and bring out the best in you”. Rucha Hire proposed the vote of thanks. More than 50 officials from various police stations attended the workshop.