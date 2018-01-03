Fund of Rs 61 lakh approved

Nashik : The Nirmal Wari Abhiyan will be conducted this time during saint Nivruttinath Maharaj fair at Trimbakeshwar. Emphasis is given on cleanliness, pure drinking water and sanitation process in it. A fund of Rs. 61 lakh has been approved for this Abhiyan from pilgrimage development fund.

The district administration is making preparations for the fair and has started to make planning from that point of view. January 12 (Paush Vadya Ekadashi) is main day of the fair which is to be held from January 11 to 13. The Nirmal Wari Abhiyan will be conducted through the wari this time to spread message of cleanliness. Volunteers will be appointed to ask warkaries to put waste into garbage bins and use toilets. Many charity organisations have voluntarily participated in this Abhiyan.

The district administration is taking steps to avoid inconvenience of devotees and to make crowd management. Considering uncleanliness and increase in diseases during fair at Trimbakeshwar, the administration has taken support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachhata Abhiyan. It has decided to implement Nirmalgram concept during fair at Trimbakeshwar like Pandharpur.

Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council had demanded fund of Rs. 1.30 crore for this, but government approved the fund of Rs. 61 lakh. Facilities will be made available at 13 locations for Nirmal Wari. This Abhiyan has been functionalised in two phases – awareness about cleanliness and measures. Lavatories will be set up at various places for devotees.