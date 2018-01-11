Free registration desk for start up in ‘AIMA Index’

Satpur: Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association has organised ‘AIMA Index’ to provide platform for Nashik’s industrialists every three years. The industrial expo ‘AIMA Index 2018’ will be held between Thursday (Jan. 18) to Sunday (Jan. 21) at Dongre Vastigruh.

There are around 325 stalls in this industrial expo. Many renowned companies in and outside Maharashtra will take part in it. AIMA has conducted newer projects every year for new industrialists. Entrepreneurship has got momentum through this and it is helping in progress of industry sector.

There will be stalls of engineering, machine tools, electricals, electronics and instrumentation industrial consumables, IT, office automation, non-conventional energy, solar systems, banking, insurance, finance, education and tourism. There will also be separate, state-of-the-art stalls for food products.

Due to innovative technology in this industrial expo, development of villages and remote areas will take place. A platform will be available for them for employment growth. As a result it will help for development in rural area, informed chairman of AIMA Index 2018 Dhananjay Bele.

AIMA which is always committed for development of industries has focussed on new industrialists this year and has decided to make free registration desk available for start up. This desk will play an important role for budding young industrialists. They should be present in large numbers and make free registration for start up scheme, urged AIMA president Rajendra Ahire.