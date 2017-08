Nashik: In the annual English elocution competition held recently at Fravashi Academy, students enthusiastically took up the golden opportunity of displaying their oratory skills.

The participants recited poems, narrated stories and rendered speeches according to their respective groups.

The competition was judged by Nita Samant and Zenobia Kunder Vasi. They were very pleased with the selection of topics and the sincere efforts by the participants, especially by the juniors.