Fravashi paves way for proficient JEE & NEET exams

Nashik : The Fravashi schools launched their association with Plus Academy for the students of 9th & 10th grades, with an aim to provide the much needed guidance and preparation for students to face cut-throat competitive examinations such as JEE (Main & Advanced) & NEET.

The session was primarily addressed by Dr Makrand Mulay, technical director, education, Fravashi International Academy; and Jitendra Tiwary of Plus Academy. They shared their personal experiences emphasizing the importance of building a strong foundation for higher academic education. Plus Academy faculty boasts of IIT alumni & experts in all the required subjects. The session was attended by a huge audience comprising students as well as parents of both the schools.

The team apprised the audience of the success achieved by the institute through a power point presentation which included statistical data of subject toppers. Plus Academy has also opened its doors for all students in Nashik, who want to pursue engineering and medicine as their future careers. Under the faculty expertise, the students will confidently make their way into the premier instititues of learning in India.