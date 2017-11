Nashik: Prajwal Sonawane, an emerging ace shuttler studying in Std. VIth of Fravashi Academy barged into the national level after bagging the 1st prize in the 3rd Sub-junior State Selection Badminton Tournament organized by the Ratnagiri District Badminton Association between 23rd and 28th October 2017. He was awarded a trophy and cash prize.

Fravashi family applauded young Prajwal’s efforts and wished him all the very best for the nationals.