Five-day training on GST by NIMA from November 19

Nashik : Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association has organised a training class on Goods and Services Tax from November 19 to 25 at NIMA house, Satpur, between 9 am to 11.30 am. The objective of this training class is to remove difficulties being faced by businessmen.

Earlier, the NIMA had organised the training classes at NIMA house, Satpur from August 27 to September 2 and at NIMA house, Sinnar from October 2 to 8. Taking into account response to them, the training class has been organised again from Sunday (Nov. 19) to Saturday (Nov. 25). Certificates will be given to trainees after completion of the training.

Dr. Shilpa Parkhi, CA Prasanna Pangam, CA Amit Palsule, CA Shekhar Parkhi and CMM Jiri Patankar will provide their expert guidance at the class.

Demonstrations about important terms in GST act, classification, debit note, credit note, input tax credit, reports and tax payment and how to make accounting as per GST provisions will be shown in the training class. As this course will be beneficial for employees in accounting and tax sector, students, professionals and industrialists, they should in large numbers register their names, urged NIMA president Mangesh Patankar, Shrikant Bachhav, Uday Kharote, Harshad z Bramhankar, Dnyaneshwar Gopale, Nitin Wagaskar and chairman of NIMA tax sub-committee B A Gavhane.

Pre-registration is necessary for this course and interested should contact NIMA house or visit NIMA website, urged the NIMA.