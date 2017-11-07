There is first priority to food safety in law, opine experts

Nashik: As food and hotel professionals have not much knowledge about food safety and standards act, 2006, the act is not followed despite willingness. As first priority is given to food safety in the act, it should be followed strictly, opined experts during a workshop organised by Food and Drug Administration.

A workshop was organised at Hotel Emerald Park to make food and hotel professionals aware with new provisions in the food safety and standards act, 2006. Chief Commissioner (food safety) Pallavi Darade was present as chief guest, while Joint Commissioner (FDA), Nashik division u S Vanjari presided over the workshop.

President of hotel owners association Sanjay Chavan, Shridhar Shetty, Shivaji Jadhav, Tej Takale, Assistant Commissioner (food) C D Rathod, Bhushan More, food safety officer Terkar and others were present as guests.

President of hotel owners association Sanjay Chavan and senior officials lighted a traditional lamp to inaugurate the workshop. Thereafter, some hotel professionals expressed their views. Though there is willingness to follow the act, it is not possible due to ignorance. It is necessary to make aware with new provisions in the act due to changing situation, they informed.

While giving information about the food safety act, Joint Commissioner Pallavi Darade urged to follow the act. In addition, Food and Drug Administration officials provided their guidance on various topics. 143 hotel professionals attended this workshop.