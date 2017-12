Indiranagar : A fire broke out in cloth recycling godown in Deepalinagar area. Short circuit triggered the fire, as per prima facie report. Material worth lakhs of rupees gutted in fire.

Six fire tenders from various divisions tried hard to put the fire in control. The cloth recycling shop is owned by Abbas Ashraf Ali. Six fire tenders from fire brigade headquarter, New Nashik, Satpur and K K Wagh brought the fire under control.