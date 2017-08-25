Feasibility study soon on intra-city bus service: Krishna

NMC to issue tender to appoint a consultancy to examine prospects of intra-city bus service.

Kirti Ranshoor

Nashik : Nashik Municipal Corporation NMC will issue a tender most probably next week to get a feasibility study done by a consultancy to decide on the prospects of starting an intra-city bus service.

Throwing light on the issue, NMC Commissioner Abhishek Krishna said, “We will soon appoint a consultancy to get a feasibility study done. The primary objective of the feasibility study is to find out whether NMC should start the intra-city bus service. And if it has to be started by NMC, then whether the bus service should be controlled only by NMC or a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode preferred. We will take our steps according to the suggestions of the consultancy.”

Great emphasis has been laid on the PPP route in Union Budget 2017-18. Abhishek Krishna further said, “PPP has become a popular model in development strategies across India. The feasibility study will also find out whether the bus service should be privatized.”

Executive Engineer NMC, Bajirao Mali said, “Before starting bus services within the city, we need to examine its feasibility. Therefore we will issue a tender next week. The study to be conducted by a consultancy will require about 4 months. The study will be crucial to finalization of any future undertaking by NMC.

The study will be done to find out how much it will cost to run the bus service, how much manpower will be needed, how much income will be generated and ultimately, whether running the bus service will be viable for the NMC or not.”