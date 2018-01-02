Farmers steering committee to launch non-cooperation agitation from Mar 1

Nashik : Government is not serious about farmers demands and not a single demand has fulfilled yet. Farmers are in great difficulty. As a result, farmers will launch non-cooperation agitation from March 1 again, warned member of farmers steering committee Raghunath Patil, yesterday. Farmers will not cooperate with government and will not repay loan. Electricity bill will also not to be paid during the agitation, it was also announced.

The meeting of the farmers steering committee was organised at Nashik yesterday. Raghunath Patil informed this while interacting with mediapersons after the meeting. Members of the committee will meet the Chief Minister on January 16 or 17. Discussions will be held over various demands. If there is no solution in this meeting, farmers will launch non-cooperation agitation, he stated.

Despite frequent demands, no solution has been found over farmers problems. Loan waiver of Rs. 1.5 lakh announced by government is false. It had assured to give price of Rs. 27 to milk, but it was not given. Price below Minimum Support Price is being given to agriculture produce. Though there is a rule to pay money to farmers within 24 hours, farmers are not receiving it in time, Patil informed.

Government has no control over market committees and they have become political dens, he alleged. One hand 7th Pay Commission has been implemented for employees and on the other there is no money for farmers, Patil said.

Members of the farmers steering committee Dr. Ashok Dhawle, Dr. Ajit Navale, Kishore Dhamale, Rohidas Dhumal, Nana Nandkhile, Namdev Gawde, Sushila Morale and other members were present for the meeting.

Though one faction announced that steering committee was dissolved, there is no such decision and the committee is united, informed committee member Pratibha Shinde. “We are all united and will fight unitedly over farmers issues. If there are any misunderstandings, they will be cleared within next two days,” she informed further.