FA students sparkle at badminton tournament

Nashik : Fravashiites Tanaya Shinde, Kshitija Kothawade and Rupali Swami, all studying in Std IX, secured 3rd rank and were awarded certificates in the Interschool Badminton Tournament for under-17 girls, organised by the District Sports Office at Divisional Sports Complex, Panchavati.

In the under-14 category, Mihika Thatte of Std VIII, Prajakta Bachhav and Saumya Mishra of Std VII and Nandini Bhargava and Grishma Lokhande of Std VI played exceedingly well and won the tournament. They too were awarded certificates and the entire Under-14 group shot into the state level. The school management felicitated them to encourage and applauded their commendable efforts.

The school family wished them good luck for the upcoming state level tournament.