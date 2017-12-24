FA students shine at Olympiads

Nashik: Fravashiite Harsh Singh of Std. X bagged the 1st rank and secured a merit mention, while a number of other students got a place among the top 50 at the national level in the ‘Knowledge Hours International Genius Science, Math and General Knowledge Olympiads’. They were awarded gold medals and certificates each.

Some students of the school stood amongst the top 100 and were awarded silver medals and certificates each. The school management congratulated the students for their meritorious performances and wished them all the best for their future.