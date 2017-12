Nashik : The students of Fravashi Academy in the primary section, participated in the Hindi and Marathi elocution competitions with great enthusiasm.

The poems recited by the students were very meaningful.

The judges Purva Deshpande, Pushpa Bhandari, Swati Karia, Vanshika Badlani, Disha Rautela and Santosh Shukla were impressed with the choice of poems and the clear pronunciation. The confidence of the students was further boosted by the encouraging words of the judges.