FA student Gaurav stands 1st in interschool science exhibition

Nashik: Gaurav Bhole studying in Std VIII represented Fravashi Academy in the interschool science exhibition organized jointly by Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Nashik City Teachers’ Association.

Gaurav stood first and qualified for the district level. He was awarded a trophy and a certificate for his project on ‘Hearing Aids’. The simple and very modest device won the hearts of the judges.

The Fravashi family proudly congratulated Gaurav for his remarkable scientific feat and wished him greater success ahead.