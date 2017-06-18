Exempt sanitary napkins from GST, demands NCP

Deolali Camp: Demanding complete exemption of sanitary napkins from Goods and Services Tax (GST), the women wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held an agitation in a peaceful manner here and protested the government’s move of excluding sanitary napkins from the list of essentials.

The agitation led by NCP (women wing) district president Prerna Balkawade was carried out peacefully in the presence of activists, city president Sunita Nimse, regional party office bearer Bharati Pawar, ZP’s Aparna Khoskar, Pushpalata Udawant, Anita Bhamare, Vandana Bhamare, Sangeeta Dhage, Vaishali Gosavi and Komal Nikale. Not exempting sanitary napkins from GST is an injustice to women as it is an essential part of women’s health, said Balkawade.

Meanwhile, as a mark of protest, the NCP sent sanitary napkins by post to PM Narendra Modi and union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

A signature campaign was also organised in Mumbai. The campaign received huge footfall. NCP’s women wing President Chitra Wagh led the protest by submitting a memorandum to state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar over the issue.