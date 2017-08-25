Environment friendly Ganeshotsav Awareness about to be created through short film

Nashik: The city police commissionerate and various social organisations have taken initiative to make this year’s Ganeshotsav of Nashik city environment friendly and different. A unique short film appealing for the use of environment friendly material in entire Ganeshotsav has been prepared by the city police commissionerate and Jansthan WhatsApp group. This film will be reached to all Nashikites through social media.

This short film was released in the city police commissionerate in presence of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, office bearers of Senior Citizens’ Forum and others.

The city police commissionerate is trying hard to make Nashik’s Ganeshotsav different at state and country level. Efforts are being taken to celebrate Ganeshotsav in traditional and environment friendly way. Workshops giving training on how to prepare lord Ganesh idols from shadu clay took place in the city. Emphasis has been given on preparing the idol and decoration from environment friendly material. In the film, it has been urged to use environment friendly material. Use idols prepared from shadu soil, do not use decoration prepared from thermocol. Godavari is polluted due to idols prepared using plaster of paris and chemical colours. As a result, many idols do not dissolve in water and environment is degraded, it has been stated in the short film. Prepare the idol using paper, cardboard, shadu soil, prevent use of DJ, instead use traditional musical instruments, do not use gulal, instead use flowers, do not indulge in any addictions and dance properly, the short film urges.

This film is directed by Sachin Shinde, while Sadanand Joshi is the writer. Dhananjay Shinde has scored the music, whereas Dhananjay Dhumal is the lyricist. Anand Atre sang the songs. Nandu Gavande has designed the film. Abhay Ozarkar is the coordinator. Meanwhile, this film will be uploaded on WhatsApp, facebook, twitter and youtube. Ganesh Mandals in the city have been urged to show this film to the devotees.