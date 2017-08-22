Encroachment at Lekhanagar removed

New Nashik: Issuing warning of action if they did business in no hawkers zone, New Nashik NMC divisional office conducted a demolition drive at Lekhanagar. Encroachment by vegetable and fruit vendors was removed. Opposing this drive, the sellers tried to stage a rasta roko.

Nashik Municipal Corporation has declared separate hawkers zones, but many sellers were doing their business at no hawkers zone. As per orders by the Municipal Commissioner, under guidance of divisional officer of New Nashik Sunita Kumavat, the demolition drive was conducted. 7-8 handkarts and vegetables were seized.

Vegetable sellers are selling their vegetables on the road opposite residences in Old Cidco area, vacant place, on the road between Lekhanagar to shopping centre and colony road since last many years every Saturday. The health of citizens is in danger as rotten vegetables are dumped there. Citizens had complained about this to the corporators. NMC has declared separate hawkers zones for vegetable sellers, but many sellers were doing their business at no hawkers zone. The demolition drive was conducted in this area after order by the Municipal Commissioner.

The sellers tried to stage rasta roko against the drive. The situation was tense for some after the wind shield of an auto rickshaw was smashed.

Separate hawkers zones have been prepared to resolve problem of illegal vegetable market at private spaces and on roads in Old Cidco. As vegetable sellers were doing their business there despite this, the action was taken against them. A meeting of those sellers who have made their registrations will be conducted on Tuesday and they will be told to do their business in the zones fixed for them. All businessmen should do their business in the place fixed for them, else action will be taken against them, informed divisional officer Dr. Sunita Kumavat.