Emphasis on consumer oriented service: Pavade

Satpur: Measures to address planning of shut downs, non-functioning feeders and complaints about online bills will be taken and emphasis will be given on consumer oriented service, stated superintending engineer of MSEDCL Sunil Pavade.

He was speaking in a meeting organised at NIMA to discuss various difficulties related to electricity supply. NIMA president Mangesh Patankar, honorary general secretary Shrikant Bachhav, executive engineer Suresh Sawairam, assistant engineer of Ambad sub-station Amol Bodkhe, assistant engineer of Satpur Hrishikesh Jogalekar, assistant executive engineer at Satpur Chetan Nandanwar, NIMA secretary Dnyaneshwar Gopale, president of NIMA energy sub-committee Manish Raval, Gaurav Dharkar and Milind Rajput were present.

While tabling difficulties faced by industrialists, Patankar informed about delay in receiving online electricity bills. Pavade informed that feeders which are in use will be maintained and repaired and emphasis will be given on to update system after electricity bills will be generated. As a result, inconvenience of consumers can be prevented, he added.

Honorary general secretary Shrikant Bachhav and president of energy sub-committee Manish Raval were of the view that if there is two-way dialogue between MSEDCL and consumer, electricity related problems will be resolved.

Replying to this, the superintending engineer said that a WhatsApp group having MSEDCL engineers, NIMA office bearers and industrialists will be formed to achieve dialogue from both sides. NIMA secretary Dnyaneshwar Gopale, Milind Rajput and Gaurav Dharkar took part in the discussions. It was unanimously decided to conduct a review meeting after two months.