Election programme for 173 Gram Panchayats announced; Model code of conduct in force, first phase of voting on Oct 7

Nashik : As many as 173 gram panchayats in the district will go to polls in the first phase of voting to be held on October 7. Elections are slated for 7,576 gram panchayats in the state where the term is ending in the months of November and December 2017.

The elections are to be held in two phases — October 7 and Oct 14 – throughout the state. In Nashik district, 173 gram panchayats will go to polls on Oct 7. Interestingly, this time, the village head (sarpanch) will be directly elected from the people.

Along with announcement of the election schedule, the election model code of conduct has also come into force with immediate effect in the district.

The candidates can file their nomination papers between September 15 and Sept 22. Following scrutiny, the last date of withdrawal has been fixed for September 27. On the same day, election symbols will be allotted. The polling would be held on October 7 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, while the counting of votes would take place on October 9.

During the elections, different coloured ballot papers would be used. For the post of sarpanch, the colour of a ballot paper will be faint blue. However, there will not be any changes in the colour of the ballot paper for elections to the gram panchayat membership.

For eligibility for the post of a sarpanch, the candidate, born on or after January 1, 1995 should possess 7th class pass certification. For SC post, the colour of a ballot paper has been fixed as faint pink, for ST reserved seat, the colour of a ballot paper will be faint green, for OBC category, it will be faint yellow while, for General category, the colour of a ballot paper has been fixed as white.

Meanwhile, as many as 22 gram panchayats in the district and 114 in the state, of which term is ending in October 2017, will go to polls on September 23.