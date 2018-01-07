Efforts should be taken for development of weaker section: Bhuse

Nashik: There should be efforts to reach fruits of development to lower rung people of the society through local bodies and development of weaker section, stated Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse. He was speaking in a divisional conference organised at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University on ‘progress and next direction’ to mark silver jubilee year of 73rd and 74th amendment of the Constitution.

Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Zagade, Zilla Parishad chairperson Shital Sangle, Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Shalini Vikhe-Patil, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, YCMOU Vice Chancellor E Vayunandan, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, ZP chief executive officer Deepakkumar Meena, D Gangadharan, SP Sanjay Darade and registrar of YCMOU Dr. Dinesh Borde were present.

Bhuse further said that democracy has become more matured in last 25 years through local bodies If performance by Panchayat Bodies is reviewed, changes as per age can be made. Efforts were taken to reach development schemes to rural area through three-tyre structure suggested by Vasantrao Naik committee. As per Constitution amendment, some subjects with government have been transferred to local bodies.

Measure should be found out to remove problems in society and to give a living right to everyone. Problems at village level should be resolve through positive point of view. Local bodies should be functioned with the feeling to make India a superpower and Jalyukt Abhiyan and Swachh Bharat should be transformed into people’s movement, he expects.

It is duty of local bodies like Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti to reach development to last component of the society. 29 subjects had to be transferred to Panchayat Raj. 14 subjects out of them have been transferred and 15 subjects could not transferred yet. Though instruction has been made in Constitution amendment, it could not implemented yet. It will happen soon, Bhuse hopes.

Former and current members and office bearers of ZP, Panchayat Samiti and Municipal Council were present for the programme. Earlier, prominent personalities inaugurated the exhibition. Stalls by Election Commission, YCMOU, Malegaon Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishads from five districts have been set up. Information about various government schemes has been displayed in them. Dhule Zilla Parishad informed about digital classroom through solar panel, while Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad informed about education project for disabled. Nashik Zilla Parishad informed about e-learning project through the exhibition.

YCMOU Vice Chancellor Vayunandan said that government has very thoughftully made Constitution amendment to provide basic facilities to every component of the society and overall development. State Election Commission has taken initiative to make change in rural and city administration on silver jubilee year for organisation of the conference. This conference will become useful to make local bodies further, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Zagade stated that it is needed to move further after reviewing 73rd and 74th amendment of the Constitution to fulfill people’s hopes and aspirations. Human life has many development stages. Going through them man has achieved the progress. Speed of development increased in 200 years and 54% people are living in urban area. This percentage will reach to 75 in next some years. It should be consider why citizens are migrating to city from rural area? Whether provision is made to provide necessary facilities to them?, he expects.