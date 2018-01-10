Educational field visit by New Era students held

Nashik: The students of Drama and Literature Club in New Era English School had a gala time at the 104.2 My FM. They paid visit to it as part of educational field visit. Flamboyant RJ Tanvi interacted with the students. She informed about the working of the radio station, as well as the career options in the field.

She also acquainted the students about the programming and the advertising sections. The students had a wonderful interaction with her. It was an awesome experience, which would be everlasting impact for young minds to cherish.