Drunk driver hits three vehicles

New Nashik: A drunk driver drove his vehicle at full speed and hit three vehicles at Untwadi. Fortunately, there was no human casualty.

Samadhan Bhaskar Chavan (35, residing near Mahalaxmi temple, Vijaynagar) lost control over his Toyota Etios (MH 15 EF 0305) and hit three vehicles near a bus stop at Untawadi. He hit an Ape rickshaw (MH 15 EG 4794) carrying LPG cylinders first, followed by a two-wheeler Suzuki Access (MH 15 FP 8498). While escaping from the spot he hit a Maruti Swift (MH 15 EX 5093), coming from opposite direction. As a result, the situation was tense for some time.

Meanwhile, citizens beat up the drunk driver and handed over him to police. Ambad police rushed to the spot and took the drunk driver in their custody.