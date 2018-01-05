Drishti 2017 inaugurated at SIOM

Nashik : Drishti 2017, the annual business and cultural conclave of Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nasik was inaugurated by Dr.Asif Iqbal, senior manager (advisory), PwC India at its campus. Themed ‘A quest to Conquer’, the conclave emphasises on the analytical and operational tactics brought about by seafarers, during their journey.

The inspirational address by the chief guest emphasised the importance of good deeds and empathy for success, both in the industry and in real life. “If you change your attitude to “you can do it”, everything aligns itself to let you succeed,” said Dr. Asif, who has worked selflessly for the welfare and lifestyle development of physically challenged, in his inaugural address. A national ‘Outstanding Disabled Employee’ Award (2008) winner, he has played an instrumental role in designing and implementing the social inclusion strategy for the aadhar project by the Government of India.

He is a regular presenter and speaker on social inclusion, at various conferences. In his inaugural address, he also gave an insight into the use of technology, such as screen reader applications, for helping the physically challenged become better employees.

Drishti 2017 will also see the participation of students from top business schools across the country, for various competitions that measure the business acumen and managerial talent in them. This 2-day extravaganza includes various cultural performances including a stand-up comedy by Jaspreet Singh.