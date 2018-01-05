DPS wins 1st cricket match against Silver Oak School

Nashik : Delhi Public School Nashik continued its legacy by winning the first match of an inter school cricket tournament Ravindra Trophy.

This was the 3rd year of trophy organized by Ravindra Vidya Prasarak Mandal, Dwarka, Nashik.

The match was against Silver Oak School. Silver Oak won the toss and chose to bat first. They scored 62 runs.

DPS required 63 runs in 20 overs. DPS easily reached the target without losing a single wicket. Opening batsman Om Kawade scored 29 runs not out and small super star from Grade 5, Chaitanya Nikam scored 22 runs not out.

DPS won the match by 10 wickets. Om Waghmare from team DPS Nashik was awarded man of the match trophy for taking three wickets.

The school management congratulated and thanked the players of DPS cricket team and their coach Atul Dashrath Gosavi for doubling joy of the New Year.